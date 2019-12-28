Enterprise Group (TSE:E) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.83

News articles about Enterprise Group (TSE:E) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Enterprise Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.83 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Enterprise Group stock opened at C$0.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 million and a P/E ratio of -1.24. Enterprise Group has a 52 week low of C$0.15 and a 52 week high of C$0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.18.

Enterprise Group (TSE:E) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.83 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Enterprise Group will post -0.1540541 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Group Company Profile

Enterprise Group, Inc operates as an equipment rental and construction services company in the energy and construction industries in Western Canada. The company primarily focuses on the specialty equipment rentals and service business. It rents trucks and heavy equipment, and flameless heating units, as well as offers oilfield infrastructure site services.

