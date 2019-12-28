Envion Hits 24-Hour Volume of $70.00 (EVN)

Envion (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 417.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Envion has a market capitalization of $12.65 million and approximately $70.00 worth of Envion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Envion has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. One Envion token can currently be purchased for $0.0993 or 0.00001359 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Token Store.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013686 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00186767 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.95 or 0.01285330 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025601 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00120207 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Envion

Envion was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Envion’s total supply is 127,425,494 tokens. Envion’s official Twitter account is @envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Envion’s official website is www.envion.org.

Envion Token Trading

Envion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Token Store. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Envion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Envion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Envion using one of the exchanges listed above.

