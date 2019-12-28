Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.25.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Envista in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Envista in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Envista in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Envista in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Envista in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. purchased a new position in Envista during the 3rd quarter worth $1,723,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Envista during the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Envista during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Envista during the 3rd quarter worth $55,215,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVST opened at $30.01 on Friday. Envista has a 52 week low of $25.65 and a 52 week high of $30.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.26.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $659.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.45 million. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

