EOS Price Hits $2.67 (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. EOS has a market cap of $2.52 billion and approximately $1.75 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.67 or 0.00035883 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including QBTC, Instant Bitex, Bit-Z and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, EOS has traded up 7.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000274 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,043,049,212 coins and its circulating supply is 946,349,201 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EOS is eos.io. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EOS Coin Trading

EOS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, OTCBTC, BtcTrade.im, Coinrail, Livecoin, ZB.COM, BCEX, BitMart, C2CX, Liqui, Ovis, CPDAX, Fatbtc, HitBTC, IDAX, Upbit, OKEx, Cobinhood, Bitbns, Gate.io, DragonEX, Coindeal, Bibox, DOBI trade, DigiFinex, Exrates, Bitfinex, WazirX, Coinbe, YoBit, ABCC, Kraken, CoinEx, Huobi, Kuna, Mercatox, Instant Bitex, Neraex, OpenLedger DEX, Cryptomate, Binance, Exmo, Tidex, Bit-Z, Bithumb, LBank, Tidebit, Bilaxy, BitFlip, ChaoEX, Rfinex, Poloniex, Hotbit, TOPBTC, QBTC, Vebitcoin, Koinex, Coinsuper, Kucoin, Zebpay, OEX, BigONE, Cryptopia, CoinBene, GOPAX, CoinTiger, IDCM, EXX, CoinExchange, RightBTC and Coinone. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

