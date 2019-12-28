EOS Price Reaches $2.63 on Top Exchanges (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. EOS has a market cap of $2.49 billion and approximately $1.83 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EOS has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.63 or 0.00035848 BTC on exchanges including CoinEx, BtcTrade.im, Koinex and Coinsuper.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000267 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,042,965,979 coins and its circulating supply is 946,265,967 coins. EOS’s official website is eos.io. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EOS Coin Trading

EOS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Bitbns, IDCM, Bibox, Liqui, ChaoEX, YoBit, Cobinhood, BitMart, Neraex, BtcTrade.im, CoinBene, CPDAX, QBTC, Mercatox, Bilaxy, DragonEX, Vebitcoin, Tidebit, BitFlip, Livecoin, Fatbtc, EXX, Instant Bitex, C2CX, GOPAX, COSS, Coinbe, Zebpay, WazirX, Ovis, OKEx, CoinExchange, IDAX, CoinEx, Binance, Cryptomate, HitBTC, Bitfinex, Coindeal, Huobi, CoinTiger, Kucoin, OTCBTC, Hotbit, TOPBTC, Rfinex, Exmo, DigiFinex, Coinone, Bit-Z, OEX, Kraken, ZB.COM, Cryptopia, Exrates, Koinex, OpenLedger DEX, Coinrail, Gate.io, BCEX, LBank, ABCC, RightBTC, Tidex, Poloniex, Kuna, DOBI trade, Bithumb, Upbit and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

