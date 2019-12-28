eosDAC Price Hits $0.0020 on Exchanges (EOSDAC)

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. eosDAC has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $88,643.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, eosDAC has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. One eosDAC token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, DragonEX, Bibox and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

eosDAC Token Profile

eosDAC (CRYPTO:EOSDAC) is a token. Its launch date was March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 tokens. The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac. eosDAC’s official website is eosdac.io. The official message board for eosDAC is steemit.com/@eosdac.

eosDAC Token Trading

eosDAC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, Hotbit, Bitbns, DragonEX, Gate.io, ZB.COM, Bibox and OTCBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eosDAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eosDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

