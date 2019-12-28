Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Short Interest Down 11.1% in December

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the November 28th total of 4,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms recently commented on EQNR. ValuEngine raised Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised Equinor ASA from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinor ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

NYSE EQNR traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.87. 1,100,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,357,518. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $66.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.01. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $16.24 and a fifty-two week high of $23.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.76.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 7.61%. Analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 44.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 131.9% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 5.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

