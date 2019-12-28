Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Short Interest Down 12.2% in December

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,520,000 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the November 28th total of 5,150,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of NYSE EQR traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.95. 1,008,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,690,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $63.41 and a 52 week high of $89.55. The company has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.82.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.17). Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $685.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.567 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQR shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird cut Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.06.

In other news, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 2,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $208,312.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $267,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $302,193.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,730 shares of company stock worth $9,825,372 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 74.6% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,812,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,036 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 179.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,746,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406,121 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the third quarter worth $73,321,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 45.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,033,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,478,000 after acquiring an additional 631,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 21.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,900,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,242,000 after acquiring an additional 505,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.