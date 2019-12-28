ERC20 (ERC20) Tops 1-Day Volume of $34,704.00

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 28th. One ERC20 token can now be bought for $0.0372 or 0.00000502 BTC on major exchanges including Token Store, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kuna and Mercatox. During the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. ERC20 has a market cap of $1.86 million and $34,704.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013689 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00186322 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.99 or 0.01281403 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025602 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00120971 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20’s launch date was October 23rd, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 13,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is belance.io. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project.

ERC20 Token Trading

ERC20 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Token Store and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

