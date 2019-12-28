ERC20 Market Capitalization Hits $1.82 Million (ERC20)

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for about $0.0364 or 0.00000498 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Kuna, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Token Store. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and approximately $34,939.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ERC20 alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013699 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00184666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.99 or 0.01254597 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025728 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00119397 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 was first traded on October 23rd, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 13,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. ERC20’s official website is belance.io. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project.

Buying and Selling ERC20

ERC20 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna, Mercatox, Token Store and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.