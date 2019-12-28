Eryllium (ERY) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Eryllium (CURRENCY:ERY) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last seven days, Eryllium has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar. Eryllium has a market capitalization of $1,133.00 and approximately $54.00 worth of Eryllium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eryllium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00047071 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.28 or 0.00575895 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005391 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000192 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000056 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00001086 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eryllium Coin Profile

Eryllium (CRYPTO:ERY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2016. Eryllium’s total supply is 18,111,856 coins and its circulating supply is 13,663,121 coins. The official message board for Eryllium is eryllium.net. Eryllium’s official Twitter account is @eryllium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Eryllium’s official website is eryllium.com.

Buying and Selling Eryllium

Eryllium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eryllium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eryllium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eryllium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

