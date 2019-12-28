Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.86.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $112.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Esperion Therapeutics stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,090. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.90 and its 200 day moving average is $42.89. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.41.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.95) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.86) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $2,797,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,727,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,053,057.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.98 per share, with a total value of $184,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,857.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 38.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 2.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

