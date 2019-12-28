Espers (ESP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $435,949.00

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded up 22.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Espers has a total market cap of $435,949.00 and approximately $228.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Espers coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Livecoin and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Espers has traded 31.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Espers

Espers (ESP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. Espers’ official website is espers.io. Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Espers Coin Trading

Espers can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Espers should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Espers using one of the exchanges listed above.

