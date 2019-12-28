Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the November 28th total of 1,300,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 363,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

In other news, EVP Craig K. Zimmerman sold 4,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.59, for a total value of $1,360,073.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,989,528.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 144.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

ESS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays set a $350.00 price objective on Essex Property Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. Sandler O’Neill raised Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BTIG Research downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $330.21.

ESS stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $299.73. The company had a trading volume of 199,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,959. The business has a 50-day moving average of $308.50 and a 200-day moving average of $312.39. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $235.51 and a one year high of $334.17. The stock has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($1.83). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $366.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 62.05%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

