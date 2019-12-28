Eternity (ENT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9,520.00

Eternity (CURRENCY:ENT) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. In the last seven days, Eternity has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Eternity has a market capitalization of $9,520.00 and approximately $119.00 worth of Eternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eternity coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Trade Satoshi and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Eternity Coin Profile

Eternity (CRYPTO:ENT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Eternity’s total supply is 7,223,917 coins. The official website for Eternity is ent.eternity-group.org. Eternity’s official Twitter account is @Eternity_Group.

Buying and Selling Eternity

Eternity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eternity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

