Ether-1 Trading Up 26.9% Over Last Week (ETHO)

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 28th. Over the last seven days, Ether-1 has traded up 26.9% against the dollar. One Ether-1 coin can currently be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. Ether-1 has a market cap of $233,428.00 and $23,433.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ether-1 alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007466 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00047903 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00334530 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013655 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003468 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00015111 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00009839 BTC.

About Ether-1

Ether-1 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 40,259,231 coins. The official website for Ether-1 is ether1.org. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ether-1

Ether-1 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether-1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether-1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ether-1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether-1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.