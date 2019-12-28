Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) Price Reaches $0.0040 on Exchanges

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Ether Kingdoms Token has a market capitalization of $27,015.00 and $10,688.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Kingdoms Token token can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Livecoin. During the last week, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038338 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.64 or 0.05890334 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000465 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029885 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035930 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001898 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002563 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00001219 BTC.

About Ether Kingdoms Token

IMP is a token. It was first traded on September 26th, 2018. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,724,664 tokens. The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ether Kingdoms Token is imps.me. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ether Kingdoms Token is medium.com/@imptoken.

Buying and Selling Ether Kingdoms Token

Ether Kingdoms Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Kingdoms Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Kingdoms Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

