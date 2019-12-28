Ether Zero (ETZ) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.72 Million

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Ether Zero has a total market capitalization of $2.72 million and approximately $195,801.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. One Ether Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.0163 or 0.00000223 BTC on major exchanges including EXX, Cryptopia, Hotbit and DigiFinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.45 or 0.01753229 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00060477 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 46.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Ether Zero

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 208,954,742 coins and its circulating supply is 166,925,329 coins. The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero.

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

Ether Zero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, EXX, Hotbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

