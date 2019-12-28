Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Tops $4.44 on Exchanges

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 28th. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $515.83 million and $762.87 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.44 or 0.00060455 BTC on popular exchanges including ChaoEX, Kraken, Bitbns and Poloniex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.06 or 0.01744380 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,231,561 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

Ethereum Classic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Stocks.Exchange, Coinsuper, CoinEx, CoinBene, Exmo, CoinExchange, BTC Markets, Ovis, RightBTC, Huobi, HitBTC, Bitsane, BtcTrade.im, Bithumb, Binance, Coinnest, BitForex, BigONE, Indodax, Korbit, C2CX, Gate.io, Coinroom, ABCC, Coinut, HBUS, CoinTiger, CPDAX, BTC-Alpha, Koineks, Bibox, Poloniex, BCEX, Liquid, Coinhub, OKEx, QBTC, Coinbase Pro, Instant Bitex, Upbit, Cryptomate, FCoin, Cryptopia, LBank, Gatehub, Crex24, Coinone, Bittrex, CoinEgg, Exrates, Bit-Z, BTC Trade UA, ZB.COM, Bitbns, ChaoEX, EXX, LiteBit.eu, Kucoin, OKCoin International, Bitfinex, Kraken and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.