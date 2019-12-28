Ethereum Classic Price Hits $4.49 on Top Exchanges (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $4.49 or 0.00060454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including RightBTC, BtcTrade.im, LBank and Coinut. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 8% against the US dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $522.49 million and approximately $671.75 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.26 or 0.01751965 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 45.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,247,288 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, CoinEgg, Kraken, Coinnest, Ovis, C2CX, CoinBene, Bibox, Instant Bitex, Poloniex, YoBit, Bitbns, BCEX, ChaoEX, Crex24, Coinut, Coinroom, Koineks, Cryptomate, Cryptopia, Coinbase Pro, LBank, BTC-Alpha, CoinEx, Bitfinex, Huobi, C-CEX, HBUS, Binance, CoinExchange, HitBTC, Bittrex, CoinTiger, Indodax, QBTC, BTC Markets, Kucoin, ABCC, Gate.io, Bitsane, EXX, BTC Trade UA, OKCoin International, Upbit, ZB.COM, Liquid, CPDAX, Korbit, Bithumb, Coinhub, OKEx, Exrates, LiteBit.eu, Coinsuper, Bit-Z, Gatehub, BtcTrade.im, Coinone, RightBTC, Stocks.Exchange, FCoin, BitForex and Exmo. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

