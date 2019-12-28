EtherGem Trading Down 9% This Week (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 28th. In the last week, EtherGem has traded 9% lower against the dollar. EtherGem has a total market cap of $58,789.00 and approximately $6,461.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EtherGem coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges.

About EtherGem

EtherGem’s total supply is 19,483,114 coins. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN. The official website for EtherGem is egem.io.

Buying and Selling EtherGem

EtherGem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

