EUNO (EUNO) Price Reaches $0.0061

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EUNO has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. EUNO has a total market cap of $184,792.00 and $259.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004516 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001357 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 70.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00009285 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 33,809,150 coins and its circulating supply is 30,314,444 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co.

Buying and Selling EUNO

EUNO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

