EuroDry Ltd (NASDAQ:EDRY) Short Interest Update

EuroDry Ltd (NASDAQ:EDRY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the November 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of EDRY traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $7.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 million, a P/E ratio of 32.46 and a beta of -0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.79. EuroDry has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $10.90.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.66 million for the quarter. EuroDry had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. Analysts expect that EuroDry will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EDRY. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of EuroDry in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of EuroDry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of EuroDry in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EuroDry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

EuroDry Company Profile

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of six vessels, including one Ultramax, two Kamsarmax, and three Panamax drybulk carriers with a cargo capacity of 453,086 deadweight tons.

