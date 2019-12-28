Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Short Interest Update

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 500,900 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the November 28th total of 580,500 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 370,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 70,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.36, for a total transaction of $11,134,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,373,866.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin L. Bruckner sold 12,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $1,985,135.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,755.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,778 shares of company stock worth $19,588,030 in the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 4.1% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 10,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter worth $268,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter worth $1,083,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter worth $102,000. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. DA Davidson upped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Euronet Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.56.

Shares of EEFT traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,522. Euronet Worldwide has a one year low of $96.42 and a one year high of $171.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.89.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.04. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.11 million. Analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

