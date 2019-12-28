Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Short Interest Update

Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the November 28th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN opened at $39.82 on Friday. Evans Bancorp has a one year low of $31.74 and a one year high of $41.75.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.79 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Evans Bancorp by 60,000.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Evans Bancorp by 8.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Evans Bancorp by 23.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 6.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 16.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

