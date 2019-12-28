EvenCoin Market Cap Reaches $304,942.00 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 28th. During the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $304,942.00 and $445,554.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EvenCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007459 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00047886 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00334469 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013655 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003468 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014208 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000101 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009882 BTC.

EvenCoin Token Profile

EvenCoin is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org.

EvenCoin Token Trading

EvenCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, BTC-Alpha and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

