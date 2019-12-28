Everex Hits Market Cap of $5.32 Million (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Everex token can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00003196 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, IDEX, BX Thailand and OKEx. Everex has a total market cap of $5.32 million and $827,302.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Everex has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013676 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00187172 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.30 or 0.01299713 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025733 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00119910 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Everex Token Profile

Everex’s genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. The official website for Everex is www.everex.io. The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everex Token Trading

Everex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDEX, Mercatox, OKEx, BX Thailand, Huobi, HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

