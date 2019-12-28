Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $233.90 Million

Equities analysts expect Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) to post $233.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $237.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $229.70 million. Evolent Health posted sales of $193.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full year sales of $844.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $840.40 million to $847.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $918.35 million, with estimates ranging from $882.70 million to $975.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Evolent Health.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $220.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.90 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 15.02% and a negative return on equity of 6.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.15 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.30.

In other news, President Seth Blackley acquired 14,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.68 per share, with a total value of $98,523.32. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVH. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Evolent Health by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,017,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,568,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the second quarter worth $40,000. 99.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EVH opened at $8.85 on Friday. Evolent Health has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $21.73. The company has a market capitalization of $681.95 million, a P/E ratio of -25.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

