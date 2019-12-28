Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.09.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.15 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Evolent Health stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,188,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,158. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.67. Evolent Health has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $740.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 15.02% and a negative return on equity of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $220.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Evolent Health will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Seth Blackley bought 14,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.68 per share, with a total value of $98,523.32. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. 99.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

