Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

Several research firms recently commented on EOLS. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on Evolus in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evolus in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

EOLS traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.89. 473,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,432. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.20 and its 200 day moving average is $15.15. Evolus has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $30.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.45 million, a PE ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 4.41.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $13.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Evolus will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evolus by 2,224.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 429.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Evolus in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Evolus in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Evolus in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. 16.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

