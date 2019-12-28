Evolving Systems Inc (NASDAQ:EVOL) Short Interest Update

Evolving Systems Inc (NASDAQ:EVOL) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the November 28th total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evolving Systems stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Evolving Systems Inc (NASDAQ:EVOL) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,095 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.26% of Evolving Systems worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 23.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evolving Systems alerts:

EVOL stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,682. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.92. Evolving Systems has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $1.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 million, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Evolving Systems had a positive return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 93.48%. The business had revenue of $6.11 million during the quarter.

Evolving Systems Company Profile

Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM Activation solution.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Evolving Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolving Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.