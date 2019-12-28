EVOS (EVOS) Hits One Day Volume of $98.00

EVOS (CURRENCY:EVOS) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. In the last seven days, EVOS has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One EVOS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. EVOS has a total market cap of $10,180.00 and approximately $98.00 worth of EVOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

1irstcoin (FST) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00022267 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00024771 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000817 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000057 BTC.

EVOS Profile

EVOS (CRYPTO:EVOS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 15th, 2018. EVOS’s total supply is 10,606,778 coins. EVOS’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. EVOS’s official website is www.evos.one.

EVOS Coin Trading

EVOS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EVOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EVOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EVOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

