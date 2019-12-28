Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) versus VIVUS (OTCMKTS:VVUS) Critical Review

Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) and VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Evotec and VIVUS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evotec 12.91% 12.32% 5.76% VIVUS -40.56% N/A -10.68%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Evotec and VIVUS’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evotec $443.55 million 8.65 $99.41 million $1.32 39.02 VIVUS $65.06 million 0.41 -$36.95 million ($3.48) -0.73

Evotec has higher revenue and earnings than VIVUS. VIVUS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evotec, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Evotec has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VIVUS has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Evotec and VIVUS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evotec 0 0 1 0 3.00 VIVUS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.1% of VIVUS shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of VIVUS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Evotec beats VIVUS on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evotec

Evotec AG provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody platform; INDiGO, a program for accelerating the early drug candidates into the clinic stage; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; and integrated drug discovery services. The EVT Innovate segment is involved in investing and developing proprietary assets, including early-stage discovery programs, as well as advanced drug candidates in the areas of diabetes and diabetic complications, inflammatory diseases, neuroscience, oncology, and pain and anti-infective. Evotec AG has a strategic drug discovery and development partnership with Celgene Corporation; strategic research alliance with Novo Nordisk A/S; collaboration with Sanofi; research collaboration with Almirall; research alliance with Ferring Pharmaceuticals; strategic collaboration with Centogene; collaboration with Immuneering; and drug discovery alliance with LEO Pharma. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany.

About VIVUS

VIVUS, Inc. operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company primarily in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body-mass index of 30 or greater (obese patients) or 27 or greater (overweight patients) in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus, or high cholesterol. It also provides PANCREAZE to treat exocrine pancreatic insufficiency due to cystic fibrosis or other conditions; and STENDRA/SPEDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for erectile dysfunction. In addition, the company is developing Qsymia, which has completed Phase II clinical study for treating various diseases, including obstructive sleep apnea, diabetes, and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and VI-0106 that has completed Phase IIa study to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension. It has collaboration agreements with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation; Menarini Group; Sanofi; Metuchen Pharmaceuticals, LLC; Selten Pharma, Inc.; Alvogen Malta Operations (ROW) Ltd; and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. VIVUS, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

