ExclusiveCoin Price Tops $0.0417 on Major Exchanges (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 28th. In the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 24% lower against the US dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $242,801.00 and approximately $2,842.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0417 or 0.00000563 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000509 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,828,301 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw.

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

