Exelon (NYSE:EXC) Earning Critical News Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about Exelon (NYSE:EXC) have trended negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Exelon earned a news impact score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the energy giant an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of EXC stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $45.41. 3,472,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,745,820. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon has a twelve month low of $43.42 and a twelve month high of $51.18.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exelon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Exelon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Exelon to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Exelon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

