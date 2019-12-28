Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.83.

EXFO has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Exfo in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exfo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Exfo from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Exfo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Exfo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th.

Shares of EXFO opened at $4.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $247.58 million, a PE ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Exfo has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $4.97.

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Exfo had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $70.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.05 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exfo will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXFO. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Exfo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Exfo during the 2nd quarter valued at $778,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exfo during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Exfo during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Exfo by 33.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the period. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exfo Company Profile

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

