EXMR (EXMR) Market Capitalization Achieves $36.20 Million

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One EXMR token can now be purchased for approximately $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, YoBit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last week, EXMR has traded 9,902.1% higher against the dollar. EXMR has a market capitalization of $36.20 million and $31,070.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001804 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000601 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000045 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About EXMR

EXMR (EXMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,756,612 tokens. EXMR’s official website is exmrfoundation.org. EXMR’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR. EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin. The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EXMR

EXMR can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EXMR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

