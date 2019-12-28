Exosis (EXO) Price Tops $0.11

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Exosis coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001492 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Escodex and Exrates. During the last seven days, Exosis has traded 6% higher against the US dollar. Exosis has a market cap of $34,493.00 and $23,705.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,374.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.27 or 0.01747643 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.17 or 0.02800940 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00577282 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011081 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.89 or 0.00620380 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00060305 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00024082 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00383840 BTC.

About Exosis

EXO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. Exosis’ total supply is 481,092 coins and its circulating supply is 316,092 coins. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org. The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org.

Exosis Coin Trading

Exosis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

