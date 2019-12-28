Extremely Critical Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Share Price

Headlines about Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) have been trending extremely negative on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile earned a daily sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the basic materials company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile’s ranking:

Get Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile alerts:

Shares of NYSE SQM traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.85. 1,040,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,820. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.47. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a 12 month low of $22.71 and a 12 month high of $45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $473.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.65 million. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.96%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SQM shares. ValuEngine cut Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

About Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.