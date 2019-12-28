Extremely Critical Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Stock Price

News headlines about Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) have been trending extremely negative on Saturday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Arcos Dorados earned a daily sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the restaurant operator an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Arcos Dorados’ analysis:

NYSE ARCO traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,322. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. Arcos Dorados has a 52 week low of $5.92 and a 52 week high of $9.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.32.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $749.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.94 million. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 1.90%. On average, equities analysts expect that Arcos Dorados will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

ARCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Arcos Dorados from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America raised Arcos Dorados from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the United States Virgin Islands of St.

