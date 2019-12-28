Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the forty-nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and forty-three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $233.79.

Several equities analysts have commented on FB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities set a $242.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $260.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Facebook from $197.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of FB traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $208.10. 10,009,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,820,980. The company has a market cap of $592.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $128.56 and a fifty-two week high of $208.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $199.22 and its 200-day moving average is $191.01.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.93, for a total value of $51,721.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,967.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,350,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,202,146 shares of company stock valued at $409,959,113. 14.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

