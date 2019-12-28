Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) has been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Facebook earned a media sentiment score of 0.64 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the social networking company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

FB opened at $208.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook has a 12-month low of $128.56 and a 12-month high of $208.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $199.22 and a 200-day moving average of $191.01. The stock has a market cap of $592.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The business had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Facebook from $197.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.82.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.93, for a total transaction of $51,721.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,086 shares in the company, valued at $414,967.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,202,146 shares of company stock worth $409,959,113. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

