Facebook’s (FB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Tigress Financial

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Tigress Financial in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Facebook from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Facebook from $247.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.82.

FB opened at $208.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook has a twelve month low of $128.56 and a twelve month high of $208.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $199.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.60, for a total value of $1,093,489.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 139,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.40, for a total transaction of $27,336,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,202,146 shares of company stock worth $409,959,113 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,682,575 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,871,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465,756 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,662,410 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,270,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114,043 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,639,053,000 after purchasing an additional 627,442 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 36.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,051,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,764,908,000 after purchasing an additional 9,368,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,594,013 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,518,644,000 after purchasing an additional 470,411 shares in the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

