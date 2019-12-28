Faceter Trading 4.8% Lower Over Last Week (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 26.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. In the last week, Faceter has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One Faceter coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $32.15, $24.43, $18.94 and $10.39. Faceter has a market cap of $484,789.00 and approximately $1,319.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00038053 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $440.33 or 0.05919876 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00029805 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00035789 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001897 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002558 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Faceter Coin Profile

Faceter (FACE) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. Faceter’s total supply is 938,641,610 coins and its circulating supply is 470,623,560 coins. Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io.

Buying and Selling Faceter

Faceter can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

