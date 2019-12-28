FarmaTrust (FTT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $296.00

FarmaTrust (CURRENCY:FTT) traded up 26.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. During the last seven days, FarmaTrust has traded 262.8% higher against the dollar. One FarmaTrust token can currently be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, BitForex and IDEX. FarmaTrust has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and $296.00 worth of FarmaTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00185833 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $95.42 or 0.01299347 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025706 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00119854 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About FarmaTrust

FarmaTrust’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The official website for FarmaTrust is farmatrust.io. FarmaTrust’s official Twitter account is @farmatrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FarmaTrust is /r/FarmaTrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling FarmaTrust

FarmaTrust can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FarmaTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FarmaTrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FarmaTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

