Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 20th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) has a dividend payout ratio of 35.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) to earn $1.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.5%.

NASDAQ:FMAO traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $30.66. 12,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,082. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.89 and a 200-day moving average of $26.71. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $39.45.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $16.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

In other news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $38,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 4,382 shares of company stock worth $112,921 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

