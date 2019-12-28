Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) has been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) earned a media sentiment score of 0.74 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FMAO. ValuEngine raised shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sandler O’Neill began coverage on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

NASDAQ:FMAO traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $30.66. 12,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,082. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.30 and a 52 week high of $39.45. The company has a market cap of $341.55 million, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.29.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $16.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 million. On average, research analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $38,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,382 shares of company stock worth $112,921 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

