Farmland Partners Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:FPI)

Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Farmland Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 26.8% per year over the last three years. Farmland Partners has a dividend payout ratio of -2,000.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Farmland Partners to earn $0.19 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 105.3%.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

FPI stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.91. The stock had a trading volume of 138,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,219. The firm has a market cap of $207.85 million, a PE ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 0.75. Farmland Partners has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $7.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.52.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 million. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 16.85%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Farmland Partners will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on FPI. ValuEngine cut shares of Farmland Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Farmland Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 162,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.