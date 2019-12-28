Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.49.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FSLY. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fastly from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Fastly from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

In other Fastly news, CEO Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $153,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,366,078.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder August Capital Management Vi, sold 76,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $1,582,549.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 606,376 shares of company stock valued at $12,741,946.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Fastly during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Fastly in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fastly stock opened at $20.57 on Friday. Fastly has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $35.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.09.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.29 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Fastly will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

