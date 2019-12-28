Fausto Di Trapani Sells 35,000 Shares of Asanko Gold Inc (TSE:AKG) Stock

Asanko Gold Inc (TSE:AKG) (NYSEMKT:AKG) Senior Officer Fausto Di Trapani sold 35,000 shares of Asanko Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.13, for a total transaction of C$39,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 169,812 shares in the company, valued at C$191,887.56.

TSE AKG remained flat at $C$1.13 on Friday. 382,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,389. Asanko Gold Inc has a 12-month low of C$0.68 and a 12-month high of C$1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 8.67 and a quick ratio of 8.45. The company has a market cap of $254.60 million and a P/E ratio of -1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.12.

About Asanko Gold

Asanko Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its principal project is the Asanko Gold Mine, which consists of two gold projects, such as the Obotan Project and the Esaase Project located in the Amansie West District of the Republic of Ghana, West Africa.

